Gordon orders flags be flown at Half-Staff statewide

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide today, January 4 until sundown on Tuesday, January 10 in honor and memory of Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000 and served as Chief Justice from 1992 through 1994.

Both flags should remain at half-staff until sundown on the day of interment, Tuesday, January 10.