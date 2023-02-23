Gordon orders flags flown at Half-Staff statewide in Honor of Wyoming Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

Shutterstock Photo

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.

Schmidt, a U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class, served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Schmidt’s remains were recently identified through DNA testing and dental records. Schmidt was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on February 23.