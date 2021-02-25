Gordon relaxes on health orders, focusing on personal care services

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 25, 2021) –– Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have announced the removal of a health order addressing operations of personal care services, along with a continued relaxing of COVID-19 protocols as Wyoming’s metrics continue to improve.

Beginning March 1, Health Order No. 3, which addresses operations of barber shops, nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care services is being eliminated completely. Attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase once again, and protocols for restaurant and theater operations will be adjusted. Indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 1,000 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000 persons. In addition, sporting events and artistic performances will see participation limits eased.

Four Wyoming counties have now received variances from statewide requirements in response to local conditions. Additional changes to statewide protocols are expected to continue as metrics allow. Vaccination efforts are expected to help accelerate that process, Governor Gordon said.

“The efforts made so far have allowed us to maximize attendance safely at larger events like the state high school wrestling championships this weekend and the state high school basketball tournament that was cancelled last year,” the Governor said. “If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal.”

As of February 25, more than 16% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose – one of the highest rates in the country. All Wyoming counties are now in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan, which includes adults 65 and over, frontline essential workers, and individuals with medical conditions that put them at higher risk. Wyoming vaccine distribution information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

The changes are in effect from March 1-15. A fact sheet explaining the most recent update and the updated orders are attached. They can also be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.