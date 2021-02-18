Gordon signs order to allow drivers to make extra propane deliveries

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 18, 2021) – Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order recently that temporarily puts in place emergency rules for the Wyoming Department of Transportation that allows drivers to make extra propane deliveries to homes and businesses.

The order is effective February 17 through March 18. Demand for propane, which many people use to heat their homes, has increased because of recent frigid temperatures throughout the state. The emergency rule suspends regulations on driving hours to allow drivers to meet the increased demand but still indicates drivers cannot be on the road when they are fatigued. The propane delivery companies are specifically asked to take extra precautions to ensure both the public and drivers’ safety.

This order is specific to drivers bringing propane to Wyoming or doing in-state deliveries. The order also puts Wyoming in line with other surrounding states, which have implemented similar executive orders.

For questions about enforcement, contact Commercial Carrier Capt. Dan Wyrick at 307-777-4312.