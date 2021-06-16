Gordon supports LA judge ruling to block Biden’s oil and gas leasing moratorium

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – Governor Gordon is welcoming a ruling by a federal judge in Louisiana blocking the Biden Administration’s oil and gas leasing “pause”. The Governor has issued the following statement in response to the U.S. District Judge’s decision:

This preliminary injunction is outstanding news for Wyoming and our energy workers. It confirms the position we have maintained since this “pause” was implemented. The Biden Administration has in fact put in place an unlawful, de-facto moratorium, causing economic harm to states like ours that rely on lease sale revenue to fund our schools and critical functions of government. We were not consulted prior to the moratorium taking effect, further underscoring the fact that this administration is operating off of an imbalanced and myopic approach to tackling climate change. We are hopeful that a similar ruling will be issued in the case filed in the District Court of Wyoming.