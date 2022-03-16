Gordon takes action on 28 bills on Tuesday, March 15

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on 28 bills on Tuesday, March 15.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0049 HEA0035 Election reporting requirements.

HB0056 HEA0037 Examination of books of certain districts and entities.

HB0055 HEA0038 Liquor licenses-airport exemption.

HB0089 HEA0040 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-enforcement.

HB0072 HEA0041 Hunting license application funds.

HB0071 HEA0043 Driving while license suspended-enhancement amendment.

HB0010 HEA0046 Tribal reference amendments.

HB0044 HEA0050 Mobile home and vehicle titles and transfers.

HB0073 HEA0051 Omnibus water bill-planning.

HB0107 HEA0053 Water state revolving funds amendments.

HB0053 HEA0054 Military department-discrimination or harassment grievances.

HB0064 HEA0055 Vehicle service contracts.

HB0092 HEA0057 Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision.

SF0018 SEA0022 County road maintenance fund amendments.

SF0048 SEA0024 2022 large project funding.

SF0026 SEA0025 District judge positions-authorization and funding.

SF0010 SEA0027 Predator control.

SF0077 SEA0031 Name change-duration of residency requirement.

SF0073 SEA0032 Codifying the institutional land fund.

SF0053 SEA0033 Local government liability pool amendments.

SF0003 SEA0035 Radioactive materials transport fee.

SF0101 SEA0037 Epinephrine and naloxone administration authority.

SF0035 SEA0041 Electric vehicle charging stations-regulation exemption.

SF0085 SEA0042 Child care facility certification exemption.

SF0092 SEA0043 Driver’s license renewal or extension-exception.

SF0040 SEA0045 Criminal record dissemination-military department.

SF0082 SEA0048 Supplemental water development funding.

SF0061 SEA0049 Sage grouse game bird farms-no certification expiration-2.

Governor Gordon made the following comments in support of HB 0089, Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-enforcement:

“This legislation addressed a glaring hole in statute and now allows the Oil and Gas Commission to order wells shut-in and sealed upon written notice from the Department of Revenue. This sorely-needed bill enhances efforts to collect millions of dollars in back taxes owed to counties.”

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.