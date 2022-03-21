Gordon takes action on 7 bills on Monday, March 21

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Monday, March 21.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0136 HEA0039 Underground water contested case hearings.

HB0131 HEA0059 Nuclear power generation and storage amendments.

HB0105 HEA0060 Severance tax reduction-coal.

SF0100 SEA0044 Stalking amendments.

SF0102 SEA0046 Second Amendment Protection Act.

SF0078 SEA0047 Language proficiency-seal of biliteracy.

SF0047 SEA0053 Carbon storage and sequestration-liability.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.