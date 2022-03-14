Gordon takes action on 8 bills on Friday, March 11

Governor Mark Gordon Signing

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on eight bills on Friday, March 11.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.   Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0117 HEA0034           Occupational therapy licensure compact.

HB0031 HEA0048           Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program.

SF0049 SEA0023             Repeal of specified state boards and commissions.

SF0019 SEA0026            County optional property tax refund program.

SF0032 SEA0028            K-3 reading assessment and intervention program.

SF0038 SEA0030            Monthly ad valorem tax revisions.

SF0043 SEA0034            Community college district elections.

SF0011 SEA0036            Display of state flag.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website. 

