Gov Gordon decides against further COVID-19 restrictions

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — A spokesperson for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said today that the Governor has “no plans to revert to more restrictive measures” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current health orders expire on July 15, and the Wyoming Department of Health is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation statewide.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that any changes to these health orders would “depend on a variety of factors, including amount of community spread, hospital capacity, and percentage of positive tests.”

The spokesperson did say, however, this could change if there was a sudden spike in cases, or, a significant change in metrics used to track the virus.

“The Governor continues to stress the importance of good judgment, social distancing, and the use of face coverings in public spaces and whenever social distancing isn’t possible,” the spokesperson said.