Gov. Gordon eases back on new statewide health orders

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – Governor Mark Gordon announced that health orders are continuing to ease, reflecting improvement in Wyoming’s COVID-19 situation since the beginning of December. The latest change is to increase attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings as the state continues to make progress in its fight against COVID-19.

Beginning on Jan. 26, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 persons.

“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Governor Gordon said. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”

Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics. Health officials will continue to consider exemption requests for specific events on a case-by-case basis.

On Jan. 21, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on Nov. 30. Health officials remain concerned about the new, more transmissible “UK variant” of COVID-19 identified in Teton County last week. Currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are believed to be effective against the UK variant strain.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts continue, with most counties in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan. Wyoming vaccine distribution information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

The updated health orders, along with additional information on Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website. Copies of the orders, which are effective Jan. 26 through Feb. 14, are attached below.