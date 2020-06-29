Gov. Gordon to hold media briefing Wednesday, July 1

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) – Gov. Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

Gordon will be joined by State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow will discuss the work of Wyoming’s Smart Start Working Group that was charged by Gordon with developing guidance for school reopenings this fall.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.