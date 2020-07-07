Gov. Gordon holding media briefing Wednesday, July 8

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) – Gov. Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. Gordon will be joined by State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss the State Land and Investment Board bid on the Occidental land purchase.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.