Gov. Gordon: “It’s time Wyoming woke up and got serious”

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) — During Friday’s media briefing, Governor Mark Gordon called on the citizens of Wyoming to “wake up” and start taking the pandemic seriously.

Advertisement

“I’m going to ask you to go to yourself and ask yourself, ‘Do you feel better today about what’s going on in this state than you felt in June or July or August when we were one of the lowest in the states with infection rates?’” he asked sternly.

Gordon stated that Wyoming now ranks fifth in the country in new infections, adding that the state has experienced more deaths than any period in the last 30 days. He said the deaths are now coming in groups of tens.

“Our state is under the most strain that it has seen since (the pandemic) began and it’s not letting up. It’s going straight up,” he said.

Gov. Gordon did not make a mask-mandated ordinance. However, he said that change is coming if the citizens of Wyoming cannot take responsibility.

Advertisement

“We’ve relied on personal responsibility. Has that really been working?” he said. “If I can’t rely on you, then we’re going to have to do something else.”

Gov. Gordon has asked for a one-week extension on the current health orders to consider changes.

He said the state government will use date from the White House to determine the next steps, adding that the White House urges the use of wearing masks.

“Masks are effective,” Gordon said, looking back at when he was within three feet of a person who was COVID-19 positive but both were wearing masks and he did not end up testing positive.

The governor said that Wyoming has seen a major spike in hospitalizations and are starting to see capacity issues. He said that emergency rooms have gotten so full that some hospitals are beginning to put up tents outside.

Surrounding states, such as South Dakota, Colorado, Idaho and Utah, are becoming over-capacity. He said that South Dakota are starting to send patients to Wyoming.

“Hospital staff and healthcare workers are strained,” he said.

Gov. Gordon made note of the trona miners in Southwest Wyoming and that he has received letters that they are worried about operating in the same number of shifts because of the coronavirus spike.

Advertisement

“More businesses closed around the state because of sick workers,” Gordon said, adding that people are starting to go to Colorado because it’s safer to go out to restaurants, bars and go shopping there than it is in Wyoming.

“How’s that for our economy?” he asked. “We need to step up.”

Gov. Gordon said people becoming depressed because of being in isolations is a major issue, as well. He said most of those cases are coming out of the state’s senior centers. However, Gordon said that it’s not up to the people to make the decision to visit the seniors so they don’t seem isolated, calling them “knuckleheads.”

Gov. Gordon said he understands the importance of keeping schools open – not only for students but for parents as well. He said he was a single dad trying to work and knows how important it is to work and make a living.

He said that the $450 million the state received because of the CARES Act will run out in a little over a month, adding there’s “nothing on the horizon for next year.”

“As your governor, I’m very concerned about what we do to see businesses survive through the winter,” he said.

“We got to get our head in the game. We’re running around like chickens with our heads cut off.”

Gov. Gordon is also concerned with family gatherings during the holiday season, noting that it’s not just events and public gatherings that spread the virus.

“Our Thanksgiving holiday is very important. People are going to have to take that seriously as well. We also want to make sure we have a Merry Christmas,” he said.

“At this point, with these trends, there’s a lot of people that may not be there for Christmas.

“It’s time, Wyoming, to wake up!”