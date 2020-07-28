Gov. Gordon “not going to issue a statewide mask order”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — During a media briefing at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday, July 28, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said that there will be no statewide face-covering ordinance.

“It’s really simple, if you are dead set on taking down Wyoming’s economy, don’t wear one of these,” Governor Gordon said while motioning to a face mask around his neck.

“Make sure that you put these on as you feel comfortable and you can because these are the things that are going to keep us safe. And they’re going to keep us moving forward.”

“We will have better days ahead of us. I want to thank the people of Wyoming for taking this responsibility so seriously,” Gordon claimed.

“We are not going to issue a statewide mask order in any of these new orders. We want to make sure the people of Wyoming can take responsibility for themselves. That’s what we have counted on right from the start,” Gordon said.