Cheyenne, Wyoming – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Advertisement

This order comes as a mark of respect for the memory of John Paul Stevens, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Advertisement

Stevens died Tuesday, July 16, just months shy of his 100th birthday.