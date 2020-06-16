Gov. Gordon reports Rock Springs tax revenues are “higher than expected”

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — During a press conference held at the State Capitol Building today, Governor Mark Gordon said that Rock Springs has reported that tax revenue in the area is “higher than expected”.

Other areas Governor Gordon said have had higher than expected tax revenue include Hulett, Buffalo, and Goshen County.

Gordon claims the increase in tax revenue is directly connected to the improving tourism industry throughout the state.

“I have spoken to you about the great success we have had opening two weeks before any other state with our national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton,” Gordon said.

“Wyoming is the place to come. People are coming, spending money, and doing business in our shops. It is essential we continue to have a safe place for them to come,” Gordon stated.

Advertisement

Recently, Governor Gordon was able to meet with the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.

“We had a really good, robust conversation about how to keep the state moving forward, the challenges we have with budget reductions, and what we intend to do,” Gordon said.

“It was a very helpful conversation. As I say, it was exciting to hear that even Sweetwater County is seeing those kinds of sales tax revenues that nobody had expected to see. So it does indicate that people are coming through, people are traveling and visiting Sweetwater County.”

“I really encourage them to get up in the Red Desert and see some of the wonderful stuff that is up there,” Gordon said.