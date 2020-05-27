Gov Gordon, Tim Hirsig announce multiple rodeo cancellations

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, with assistance from Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO and President Tim Hirsig, announced the cancellation of some of Wyoming’s biggest rodeos statewide today during a media briefing held in the State Capitol Building.

Rodeos that have been canceled this summer include the:

Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous

Cody Stampede

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

Sheridan Wyo Rodeo

Laramie Jubilee Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days

“This is not an easy day,” said Gordon.

Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO and President Tim Hirsig went into some detail discussing the many reasons why these cancellations were necessary.

Hirsig said that it became “very clear” that many established events would not be possible with respect to social distancing. These included parades, carnivals, Indian villages, street dances, beer gardens, and concerts.

“All of these are successful because of the lack of social distancing,” Hirsig said. “It creates excitement, and leaves the fans wanting to come back for more.”

Several factors outside of health parameters played into the decision as well, according to Hirsig.

“From sponsorship to the availability of volunteers; we not only have concerns for volunteers, spectators, and contestants health, but we also recognize the possible lack of participation from our great volunteer workforce in 2020. They are the keys to producing all of these events.”

“More importantly, they are part of our family,” Hirsig said. “Risking their health is not something we are willing to do.”

For more information on the cancellations click here.