Gov. Gordon to Attend UW Entrepreneurship Summit April 18

Gov. Mark Gordon will participate in the third annual University of Wyoming Entrepreneurship Summit Thursday, April 18, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

The UW Entrepreneurship Summit session that day will be open for the public with the purchase of an event ticket. Ticket prices are $79 and can be purchased online at uw.uwyo.edu/UWsummit2019. UW faculty, staff, and students will be admitted free with a prior RSVP. To register, email Steve Russell at [email protected]. The UW College of Business hosts the summit.

The Wednesday, April 17 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open to high school faculty, staff and administration as a free professional development program, focusing on high school business, economics, and entrepreneurship. Among topics to be discussed are lean startup methodologies; entrepreneurship in the classroom; a business school perspective on economics; and assurance of learning outcomes.

Summit participants are encouraged to attend the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition finalists’ business pitches on the second day of the summit, which awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential.

Gordon recognizes that Wyoming is ready to be a leader in retaining and fostering Wyoming’s youth and talent while attracting the best and brightest to advance current industries in the state and grow new ones.

“The UW Entrepreneurship Summit has become an important platform for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wyoming,” says Russell, the director of the College of Business’ new Student Success Center. “And, I am delighted that Gov. Gordon will bring his deep experience and insights into Wyoming’s entrepreneurial landscape as we look to the future.”

Additional summit guest speakers include UW President Laurie Nichols, College of Business Dean David Sprott, Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese and keynote speaker Christopher Gray, founder and CEO of Scholly Inc.

For more information about the event, visit www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.

