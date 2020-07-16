Governor addressed $250 million budget cuts during Wed. briefing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon held a media briefing yesterday, Wednesday, at the State Capital Building in Cheyenne. During the presentation on the COVID-19 in the state, Gordon also discussed last Monday’s announcement that the state would be cutting the state’s budget by more than $250 million, nearly 10% of the state’s general fund budget.

Gordon stated, “Put simply, we don’t have enough income.” The budget cuts are due to the current impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s much weaker energy industry. The governor noted that the state currently has only one oil rig operating as compared to 33 oil and gas rigs in 2019.

The state's coal production is also declining. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, output during the first quarter of 2020 set a new two-decade low 54.6 million tons of coal, 10.8 million tons less than the first quarter of 2019.

The current budget cuts include layoffs for state employees, mandatory furloughs, department spending cuts, and the merging of personnel across agencies.

