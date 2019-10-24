Governor announces appointment of Wyoming’s State Engineer

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Oct. 24, 2019) – Yesterday Governor Mark Gordon announced the appointment of Greg Lanning as Wyoming’s State Engineer. Lanning takes over for Pat Tyrrell, who retired in January after serving as State Engineer for 18 years.

The State Engineer serves as the chief water official in the state and is responsible for the general supervision of Wyoming’s waters, including technical, policy and regulatory matters concerning its beneficial use.

Lanning is a Casper native and served as Deputy State Engineer under Tyrrell from 2012 to 2014. He will start his new position November 25.