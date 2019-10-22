Governor announces new Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) – Governor Mark Gordon announced Monday he has appointed Brandon Gebhart as Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office (WWDO).

Gebhart, a native of Wheatland, Wyoming, will serve as chief executive officer to the Water Development Commission. He will oversee the WWDO’s planning and construction of new water supply projects and the rehabilitation of existing water supply projects.

“Brandon’s technical engineering background and project management expertise, as well as his understanding of the Water Development Office that stems from years of working with WWDO as a consultant, make him an excellent fit for this position,” Governor Gordon said. “I look forward to having him at the helm of the WWDO.”

Gebhart has spent more than 20 years in consulting engineering, primarily working in the field of water resources. His background includes working on planning, design and construction management on a variety of projects for the WWDO. He holds a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Wyoming and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

Click here to learn about the Wyoming Water Development Office.