Governor announces return of Wyoming National Guard DC volunteers

March 20, 2021 — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the last Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington D.C. as part of the Capitol Response mission have returned home.

Approximately 30 members of the Wyoming Army National Guard volunteered to continue efforts in Washington D.C. following the federal government’s approved requests to provide security, communications, and logistical support.

“I applaud the commitment of these soldiers and airmen, and I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve our country,” Governor Gordon said.

The Guardsman provided security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to four requesting agencies: U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

“Our Guardsmen are always prepared for any mission and bring the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to support our state and nation when called,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. “I am consistently impressed with their dedication and determination and how they represent us and their communities.”

Approximately 7,000 National Guardsmen from around the United States volunteered to continue serving the Washington D.C. area following the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on January 20th.