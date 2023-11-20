Governor Appoints Dave Glenn Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Dave Glenn as Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 20, 2023 — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Dave Glenn as Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. Glenn had served as Acting Director of the agency since March when Director Darin Westby was appointed Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Glenn has worked for Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources since 2015, most recently as Deputy Director of State Parks, where he was responsible for all planning and operations of the Platte River and Bighorn Basin districts, as well as the Office of Outdoor Recreation, off-highway vehicle, and non-motorized trails programs. He has over 35 years of professional experience in the outdoor recreation and outdoor education industry in Wyoming.

“Dave’s tenure and experience at State Parks, along with his understanding of the breadth of the agency’s mission, will serve the state well moving forward.” Governor Gordon said.

Glenn thanked Governor Gordon for his support. “I am humbled to be chosen to lead such a diverse agency full of passionate and professional people,” Glenn said. “Our goal moving forward is to have the best staff, providing the best services to Wyoming’s citizens and visitors.”

The mission of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is to “provide memorable recreational, cultural, and educational opportunities and experiences to improve communities and enrich lives.” The agency includes two diverse divisions. The State Parks division incorporates Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites, the Wyoming State Motorized Trails Program, and the Office of Outdoor Recreation. The Cultural Resources division includes the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, the Wyoming State Archives, the Wyoming State Museum, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, and the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist.