Governor asks landlords to “exercise maximum flexibility” with tenants

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Yesterday on his Facebook page, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon addressed the state’s landlords. The post reads:

I have been contacted by many constituents who are concerned that they may be facing eviction proceedings as the end of the month approaches.

I urge our state’s landlords to exercise maximum flexibility with your tenants when it comes to rent payments. Now is not the time to be evicting individuals who may have recently become unemployed. It’s important for us all to work together during these difficult times.

If you are a person in need of housing help, contact Wyoming 2-1-1, Inc. for resources.