Governor Creates Missing And Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force

Cheyenne, WY (7/18/19) – Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced he appointed members to a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force.

According to a press release for the Governor’s office, the Governor was inspired to create the Task Force after attending an event at the University of Wyoming. The event, organized by the Native student group Keepers of the Fire, sought to shine a light on the high rates of murder or missing Native American women and girls.

“I’m eager for us to tackle this issue, as I believe it is imperative to ensure the public safety of all Wyoming citizens,” Governor Gordon stated. “The Wind River Reservation operates under a separate criminal justice jurisdictional scheme – but Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribal members are also citizens of Wyoming. I am committed to working with our federal and tribal partners to ensure the safety of our Native American communities.”

Governor Gordon noted that Wyoming currently does not report on the number of American Indian persons who are missing in the state. Further, the Governor expressed concern about children who may be reported missing in Indian Country and aren’t quickly reported through the state’s AMBER Alert System.

The Task Force will call on law enforcement, tribal liaisons, state agencies, and other stakeholders to look at the number of missing or murdered indigenous people in Wyoming and to provide recommendations to enhance reporting and public safety.

The Task Force will hold two in-person meetings on July 24, 2019, and August 7, 2019, at the Division of Victim Services in Cheyenne. Members of the public interested in participating may attend the Task Force meeting in person or participate by telephone by contacting the Division at (307) 777-7200 for information on the conference call line. The Task Force will also accept written testimony, comments or ideas. Those may be emailed to [email protected] before August 10, 2019.