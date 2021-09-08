Governor delivers additional support to Wyoming healthcare workers and facilities

September 8, 2021 — In an announcement from the Governor’s Office, Governor Mark Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming healthcare facilities amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to a press release, The Governor is deploying Federal funding to provide staffing relief and support for current healthcare staff and to secure traveling medical staff.

Gordon has allocated $20 million to be utilized by facilities on a discretionary basis to stabilize staffing levels. The funding is available to fill staffing shortages, provide hazard pay, and strengthen recruitment efforts for the state’s existing healthcare workforce. An additional $10 million will be available to privately-owned Wyoming hospitals and long-term care facilities for traveling medical staff through a contract with the Wyoming Hospital Association. Nonprofit and county-owned hospitals that have secured their own traveling medical staff will continue to be eligible for 100% reimbursement through FEMA funding.



“Wyoming’s healthcare system and healthcare workers, in every community, are feeling the strain of this surge,” Governor Gordon said. “We need to recognize our healthcare workers’ commitment to caring for our neighbors during the pandemic. They are working extra long hours and at times having to cover for sick colleagues. These are very stressful times for all of us, but particularly those in the healthcare industry. This is a means to thank them and to try to make sure we can keep them on the job.”



The press release also stated the Governor would pursue additional options to support healthcare providers during the surge, including the utilization of Wyoming National Guard members as needed.