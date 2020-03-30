Governor extends health orders as schools remain shut until April 17

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is urging all Wyoming residents to stay home and to be diligent in the on-going effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, the Governor extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 17.

The Governor’s extension also means all Wyoming’s public schools will remain shut down until at least April 17. Both Sweetwater County School District’s #1 and #2 will continue with their adaptive online learning plans. Both districts will also continue to provide meals to students at the same locations and time schedules as have been in effect the last two week.

Due to that extension, the Rock Springs Family Recreation, Rock Springs Civic Center, and the Green River Recreation Center will remain closed to the public until at least April 17.

No word yet if Wyoming’s public health order will be extended to April 30 with President Trump’s announcement yesterday extending the government’s social-distancing guidelines through April 30.