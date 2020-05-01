Governor gets high marks in survey for his handing of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — How do folks in Wyoming feel about Governor Gordon’s handling of the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recently completed survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), 75 percent of those surveyed say they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way he is handling things. The Governor’s net approval rating, approval minus disapproval, is also high at plus 54 percentage points.

The survey pointed out President Donald Trump handling of crisis decreased slightly here in the state, with 59 percent saying they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way he is handling things. Trump’s net approval rating decreased by 5.6 percentage points to plus 20.5 percentage points.

The survey was conducted last Monday, April 27. A total of 496 Wyoming residents participated in the survey representing all Wyoming counties, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Other findings from the survey:

Approval of the way local government and health officials are handling the COVID-19 crisis remains high, with 77 percent saying they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way they are handling things. The net approval remains high for this group at plus 59 percentage points.

Of those who report that they or someone in their family has been laid off or lost their jobs (35 percent), 64 percent say it is likely that the jobs or employment will return. Twenty percent say it is unlikely, while 17 percent are unsure if the jobs will return.

More Wyoming residents say they believe the worst is behind us (20 percent) than did two weeks ago (14 percent). Some 37 percent of residents say the worst is yet to come, a decrease of 10 points from two weeks ago.

Read the complete WYSAC story and see other survey results, by clicking here.