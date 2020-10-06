Governor Gordon address Mullen Fire

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) –“If you are here in Cheyenne, you’ll note that there is a smell of smoke in the air.” Governor Gordan said in a Press Conference earlier today.

Advertisement

“A week ago today I was traveling around that fire to see and thank our fire crews who were working there and to see first hand what we were seeing on the ground and to understand what exactly the assets are there that were being brought to bare.”

The Mullen Fire is estimated at this time at about 150,000 acres and as of October 5, 2020, it is only at 14 percent containment. Wyoming has never had a fire of this magnitude in its history.

According to Governor Gordon, the fire is staffed by 1,100 personnel. The Southern Area Blue Team will be taking over management of the fire on October 6, 2020, and hopes to bring in new technologies. At this time 29 homes and 31 structures have been lost due to the fire.

With warm conditions ahead, Governor Gordon does not predict any kind of ‘let up’ on the fire, and in his opinion will prevent fire crews from making any headway with the fire in the next week.