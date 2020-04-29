Governor Gordon announces camping restrictions to be lifted for Wyo residents May 15

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced today during a media briefing that Wyoming state park campgrounds will be open to Wyoming residents only starting May 15.

Campgrounds will be open to residents, but there will still be guidelines in place in line with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

State park campgrounds will remain closed to out-of-state visitors, in efforts to reduce the likelihood of cross-state travel into Wyoming state park campgrounds and reduce the overall likelihood of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Gordon also announced that the quarantine requirement for those entering the state will be extended through at least May 8. Out-of-state traffic will play a role in the reopening of Wyoming state park campgrounds, Governor Gordon said.

To view the full media briefing, click here.