Governor Gordon Announces Permanent Appointments Today

Cheyenne, WY (9/10/19) – Governor Mark Gordon announced today that Buck McVeigh has been named permanent Chief of Staff.

Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, McVeigh served as President of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years. McVeigh spent 32 years working for the State of Wyoming, serving under five governors and working in four agencies. He was a longtime-member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). A Cheyenne native, McVeigh is a graduate of the University of Wyoming.

Also announced today, Betsy Anderson was named both the Deputy Chief of Staff and General Counsel. Both McVeigh and Anderson had been serving in an acting capacity since the retirement of previous Chief of Staff Pat Arp.

Anderson has served as General Counsel since Governor Gordon’s inauguration and previously served as General Counsel of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, which she joined in 2004. She started her legal career practicing commercial real estate with Morris, Manning & Martin. Her in-house legal practice has involved many areas of law including contracts, finance, securities, real estate, technology, aircraft, employment, and health care. Anderson received a B.A. in History from Wake Forest University and a J.D. degree from The University of Georgia School of Law.

“I’m thrilled that Buck McVeigh has agreed to serve as Chief of Staff and Betsy Anderson has agreed to serve as Deputy,” Governor Gordon said. “They are a dynamic duo with complementary skills that will serve Wyoming well. Buck’s experience and proven leadership are hugely important to this office and Wyoming’s future, and he has done an admirable job as acting Chief over the past several months. Betsy’s knowledge and quiet wisdom have been essential elements in this office’s leadership”

The Governor’s office also announced that Senior Policy Advisor Renny MacKay has been appointed Policy Director.

“Renny brings a wide range of knowledge and experience spanning the unique issues facing Wyoming”, said Governor Gordon. “His leadership on issues including carbon capture and migration corridors are exactly what this state needs now in a Policy Director.”