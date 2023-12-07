Governor Gordon Attends a Western sponsored Governor’s luncheon at the Workforce Training Center with a presentation on the Powerline Program

Governor Gordon (center) speaks with Western students in the Powerline program.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 07, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) welcomed Governor Mark Gordon last Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Rock Springs campus. The Governor’s visit marked several events, including a town hall meeting on mental health and a Western sponsored Governor’s luncheon at the Workforce Training Center with a presentation on the Powerline Program.

Following the town hall meeting, the Governor, state representatives, community leaders, and others moved to Western’s Workforce Training Center for a luncheon and presentation of Western’s Powerline Technology program. Funded by the Governor’s statewide economic initiative, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Western launched the first and only program of its kind in Wyoming. Governor Gordon and community leaders had an opportunity to hear from Powerline Technology instructor Lance Caldwell and students from the program.

Western’s President Kim Dale stated, “Western, its students, communities, local businesses, and industries, are very fortunate to have an opportunity like this to develop a statewide program that will lead to high wage, high skill, and high demand jobs. We are grateful for the Governor’s support as well as the support of our local businesses, such as Rocky Mountain Power. The fact that most of our Powerline graduates plan to live and work in Wyoming is an outcome we can all feel proud of.”

Powerline course material and lab activities are based on the application and theory of distribution and transmission of electrical power. Fieldwork includes operating a digger derrick truck, setting poles, climbing poles, installing anchors, and stringing conductors. Students also learn the importance of safety and attention to detail.

To learn more about Western’s Powerline program, contact Instructor Lance Caldwell at 307-382-1743 or email [email protected]. You can review the program academic page at westernwyoming.edu/powerline.