Governor Gordon calls special session of Wyoming Legislature to help respond to COVID-19 pandemic

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has signed a proclamation convening a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, the legislative and executive branches must work together to best protect lives and livelihoods,” Gordon said. “For this session, I have asked for our Legislature’s assistance in determining how best we can use these federal dollars to meet the challenges our state is facing in both the short and long term.”

Gordon and the Legislature have worked on a small number of bills that amend and create programs for the purpose of helping businesses and residents impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

The special session will begin Friday, May 15, and will be conducted electronically, with the anchor location at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. An audio and video livestream of the House, Senate, and any potential joint conference committees will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov. Due to social distancing guidelines, and for the safety of the public and legislators, the Capitol Complex will not be open to the public during the special session.

A copy of the bills that will be considered during the special session will be posted on the Wyoming Legislature’s website at https://wyoleg.gov/, before the session gets underway.

A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found here.