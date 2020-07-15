Governor Gordon concerned with Wyoming residents’ “casual” approach to COVID-19 pandemic

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expressed concern over Wyoming residents’ “casual” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic during a regularly scheduled press briefing at the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in Cheyenne today.

The Governor discussed the recent COVID-19 death in Sweetwater County, which now brings the total death count in the state to 22.

After discussing this, Governor Gordon said, “I have got some email that I really don’t appreciate. I just want to point out that I really feel bad, and I grieve along with their families, any of these people who die. So, when somebody sends me a note that says, ‘Well, these people are going to die anyway, they are just dying sooner,’ I have to say I’m offended; and, as an American, I’m offended.”

“I think most people are going to be offended by the notion that people should just get this COVID-19 and get out of the way. I’m sick and tired of that. Our country and our nation need to be open. We need to behave in a way that conscientious of one another.”

“There is no constitutional right to go infect somebody else; there is no constitutional right that says you can put others in harm’s way. So let’s behave, and let’s be mindful of our neighbors.”

Advertisement

“That’s the country I grew up in. That’s the neighborhood I grew up in.”

Gordon later discussed the statewide COVID-19 dashboard, which has seen new cases and hospitalizations now labeled as “concerning”, rather than “stabilizing”.

“I will restate that we were well on our way to relieving all of our [state health] orders, and now we are seeing these concerning trends.”

“I think this is related to people taking a more casual attitude to what they can do to do the right thing to make sure that we keep our economy open, we keep our friends, neighbors, and grandparents healthy.”

Despite this, Gordon said Wyoming remains “one of the safer places to be”, boasting the third-lowest death rate from COVID-19, as well as the third-lowest unemployment rate in the nation.