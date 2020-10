Wyo4News Staff,

(October 5, 2020) —¬†Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing today at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol Building. The Governor will discuss several topics and will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

