Governor Gordon discusses Floyd demonstrations

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon shared his thoughts on the current protests and riots happening nationwide regarding the death of George Floyd during a press conference held at the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne today.

Said Governor Gordon:

“Before I begin, I wanted to talk briefly about the demonstrations that have been occurring around the nation and here in Wyoming. I want to express Wyoming’s sense of sadness at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We watched with horror as that man died.”

“The demonstrations that have occurred around the nation and here in Wyoming are an outpouring of the outrage that we all feel. I also want to express how extremely proud I am of Wyomingites around the state who felt it was proper and appropriate and could demonstrate peaceably, did so, in Cheyenne, Laramie, Riverton, Jackson, and Casper.”

“I also want to thank our law enforcement officers who have not had to make arrests and have handled themselves professionally and with respect to the demonstrators.”

Advertisement

“When these protests become violent and destructive, they represent criminal behavior. Nothing more. Vandalism and property destruction, such as the defacing of the Wyoming G.O.P. Headquarters here in Cheyenne, is just inexcusable. They’re not part of Wyoming, they don’t represent our values.”

“What we would rather see is the peaceful, respectful demonstrations that advance the message, more effectively allow our citizens their first amendment rights. It is just never a good thing to resort to violence.”

“I want to thank our law enforcement community for their continued service to our citizens, and I particularly want to thank the Casper Police Department for their professionalism as they dealt with these demonstrations.”

“If Wyoming wants to live up to its’ ideals as the ‘Equality State’, we must do better.”

To listen to the full statement from Governor Mark Gordon, click here.