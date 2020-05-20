Governor Gordon discusses three bills to help Wyoming fight effects of COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Three bills were passed by the Wyoming Legislature last week in a special session that spanned two days. Governor Mark Gordon gave more information regarding these three bills in his press conference on Wednesday, May 20.

House Bill 1001 will allow Gordon to spend $1.25 billion in funding for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. $450 million will be available for Gordon immediately to spend. $400 million will be available on Wednesday, July 15, and Gordon will have access to the last $400 million on Tuesday, September 15. Gordon let residents know he will do as the legislature asks with the guidance by the federal government. This bill helps to respond to the needs of the citizens of Wyoming.

The bill will give assistance in broad categories. The first is emergency response related to COVID-19 like Personal Protective Equipment, expanding testing and tracing. The second will be relief aid to help create programs to help support businesses and the public. The last category will be economic development projects to help with health infrastructure projects, and the support for cities, towns, counties, and tribal communities. To read the full bill click here.

House Bill 1004 covers three relief programs that will help assist the state’s businesses. This will have $325 million to help businesses across the state. The programs are the “Business Interruption Stipend” program, the “Coronavirus Relief Stipend” program, and the “Coronavirus Mitigation Stipend” program. These programs did not exist two weeks ago, according to Gordon. The Wyoming Business Council will be administering these programs. Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell gave more information on these programs.

The “Business Interruption Stipend” program will be $50 million to help businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The grants they receive can be up to $50,000.

Regarding the “Coronavirus Relief Stipend” program, it will provide $225 million to help businesses up to 100 employees. It will provide stipends of up to $300,000.

The “Coronavirus Mitigation Stipend” program will provide $50 million to businesses regardless of size. This will help cover COVID-19 expenses, up to $500,000 per business. To read more about the bill click here.

House Bill 1002 will help with workers compensation and an eviction prevention program, to name a few. This bill will help those who test positive for COVID-19 to get workers compensation. Scott Hoversland, Executive Director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority also discussed helping citizens with monthly assistance for rent, mortgage, and security deposits. To read the full bill click here.

For complete information, watch the full press conference here.