Governor Gordon does not issue “shelter in place” order for Wyoming; reiterates previous orders

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon got heated during his press conference this afternoon, while extending the previous Public Health Orders through April 30 to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gordon strongly encouraged the state of Wyoming to stay at home, practice clean hygiene, practice safe social distancing by keeping six feet apart, and only go to the store if you have to.

Gordon did not issue a “shelter in place” order, but urged the public to continue these practices to combat COVID-19. Gordon got animated letting the public know that this order should not need to be in place for citizens to act.

Gordon offered new information regarding those traveling from other states back to Wyoming stating they should self quarantine when returning to the state.

Later in the conference Gordon did apologize for his outburst and let Wyomingites know overall they are doing a good job to fight the spread of the virus.

To watch the full press conference click here.