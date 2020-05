Governor Gordon donating wild bison license for wildlife conservation

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — For the second year, Governor Mark Gordon is donating a wild bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

Sponsor

“The bison is the symbol of Wyoming and a fitting hunt to raise money for conservation,” Governor Gordon said. “I am pleased to offer this opportunity to residents who care so deeply for wildlife.”

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. There is a limit of one ticket per person. The raffle winner will receive a 2020 wild bison license, but must still purchase any additional stamps and applicable licenses. Proceeds from the raffle sales will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition and will help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Advertisement

Only Wyoming residents are able to purchase a raffle ticket and must be eligible to hunt big game in Wyoming. Hunters must be at least 12 years of age by the beginning of hunting season and meet hunter education requirements. The wild bison license is non-transferable. Hopeful hunters should review the bison hunt areas on the Game and Fish website.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 22, during a Facebook Live event.