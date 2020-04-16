Governor Gordon holds briefing to discuss Wyoming response to COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon held a briefing today at the State Capitol Building to provide an update and take questions on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Gordon was joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Korin Schmidt, director of the Department of Family Services.

Governor Gordon began the meeting thanking residents of Wyoming who have “stepped up” in providing PPE, printing 3-D masks for healthcare workers, creating Facebook groups to support the unemployed, as well as task forces who have ensured truckers are well fed when stopping at rest areas throughout the state.

“These are the people that embody the spirit of the Wyoming we know,” Gordon said.

Governor Gordon discussed the discovery of the second death from COVID-19 in Wyoming during the briefing.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of both the victims who have passed away in recent days,” Gordon said. “These deaths are a reminder of why we must take the orders we have in place seriously. I do not want to see anyone have the experience that these two families have had to endure.”

Gordon said he is pleased with Wyoming hospitals and their preparation for more COVID-19 cases.

“I am pleased to report that Wyoming hospitals have been very proactive in planning for the possibility of a surge of patients,” Gordon noted.

Gordon shared his thoughts on what life may look like after the pandemic has ended.

“As we relax these orders, we are going to reemerge into a new reality, and a new type of economy,” Gordon began. “Social distancing isn’t going to go away. We need to think about what school is going to look like next year. How we are going to make sure our kids are safe.”

“There will be a lot of new realities that we will have to face. So I think it is important that the people of Wyoming start to come up with good ideas.”

“I have to say, that even though we have been devastatingly hit, in our energy sector, in our tourism sector, we as Wyoming citizens, we are a unique people. We are a strong people. We will move forward with courage, conviction, and we will make a better Wyoming.”

To view the full briefing, click on the video below: