Governor Gordon issues directive banning vaccine passports

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 7, 2021) — Governor Gordon has issued a directive that prevents state agencies, boards and commissions from requiring “vaccine passports” to access state spaces and state services.

Advertisement

The directive instructs state agencies, boards, and commissions to provide full access to state spaces and state services, regardless of a constituent’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized,” Governor Gordon said. “They would divide our citizens at a time when unity in fighting the virus is essential, and harm those who are medically unable to receive the vaccine. While I strongly encourage Wyomingites over the age of 16 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it is a personal choice based upon personal circumstances.”

Advertisement

The Governor’s directive further urges counties, cities, and towns in Wyoming, as well as encourages private businesses, to provide full access to public spaces and services, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

Governor Gordon noted that more than 180,000 Wyomingites have received one of the effective COVID-19 vaccines safely. Both the Governor and First Lady have been vaccinated, and he continues to urge residents to choose to receive the vaccine to protect lives and help Wyoming move closer to ending the pandemic.

A copy of the Governor’s directive is attached and may be found here.