Governor Gordon issues directive to anyone entering Wyoming from another state, country to self-quarantine

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon posted on his Facebook page today about issuing a directive “that anyone entering Wyoming from another state or country should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.” See the Governor’s post below and the directive.

Advertisement

“Travel between states is a concern for the spread of COVID-19, which is why I issued a directive that anyone entering Wyoming from another state or country should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. People who are traveling for work, for necessary health care services, for minor children custodial purposes, to respond to the COVID-19 crisis or en route to another destination are exempt. This directive applies to residents and nonresidents alike. We love our visitors in Wyoming, but now is a time to stay close to home.”