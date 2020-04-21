Governor Gordon issues statement on deaths of four Northern Arapaho tribal members from COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the announcement of the deaths of four Northern Arapaho tribal members from COVID-19:

Advertisement

I want to extend my condolences to the Northern Arapaho Tribe and to the families of the four people that passed away last night due to COVID-19. These deaths highlight the insidious nature of the illness, as both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes took advanced protective measures early on, including through an aggressive testing strategy. I want to commend each of the sovereign nations for taking those early steps for the safety of Wind River Reservation communities. I continue to communicate regularly with Tribal leadership regarding both State and tribal strategies for handling the mounting challenges posed by COVID-19. During my conversation with Chairman Spoonhunter today, we agreed that the Tribes and the State must coordinate our response for the health of Wyoming citizens, as we are all in this together.

As of April 21, there have been 320 laboratory-confirmed cases, 116 probable cases and six COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming.