Governor Gordon issues statement on the confirmation of the first coronavirus-related death in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Wyoming. The hospitalized Johnson County man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to COVID-19.

“I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”

There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported to date from across Wyoming. This is the first reported death associated with the pandemic in the state.