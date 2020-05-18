Governor Gordon issues statement on the three additional reported deaths from COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the announcement of the death of a fifth member of the Northern Arapaho tribe from COVID-19, as well as today’s confirmation of two deaths of Wyoming residents from the virus that occurred earlier in the pandemic.

Advertisement

“The recent death of a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe and the two additional deaths that occurred in March and April are sad reminders of the serious, ongoing impact of COVID-19. My thoughts are with each of these individuals’ families. I want to urge all Wyoming residents to continue taking the necessary steps to minimize the spread of this virus.”

As of Monday, May 18, there have been 577 laboratory-confirmed cases, 189 probable cases, and 10 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming.