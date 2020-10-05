Governor Gordon kicks off today’s press conference by wishing president Trump a speedy recovery

Darrian Meching

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) — Governor Gordon opened today’s press conference by wishing President Donald Trump a speedy recovery along with members of the Senate, and White House staff who have been affected with COVID-19.

Sponsor

“Jennie and I are praying daily for his speedy and successful and complete recovery.” Governor Gordan stated. “I am encouraged by the upbeat assessments of our president’s condition but it is still sobering to see how contagious and debilitating this disease can be.”