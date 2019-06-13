Governor Gordon Launches Big Game Migration Corridor Advisory Group

CHEYENNE – Governor Gordon announced on Monday, June 10, that eight Wyoming residents have been named to his newly created Migration Corridor Advisory Group. The group will be tasked with developing recommendations to improve the state’s policies related to big game migration on lands that are also suitable for mineral development.

“I want to thank these individuals for volunteering their time to help protect our state’s wildlife while supporting strong energy and agriculture industries,” Governor Gordon said.

Wyoming’s major migration corridors are among the longest in North America and are essential to the health of mule deer. The routes also overlap public lands where there are key, existing opportunities for oil, gas and other mineral resource development, as well as agricultural operations.

The group includes representatives from the oil and gas, mining and agriculture sectors, as well as conservation, recreation and sportsmen groups and a county commissioner. The goal is for the group members to collaboratively develop recommendations in the next three months. The meeting schedule is as follows:

June 27-28 in Rock Springs

July TBD in Pinedale

August TBD in Lander

All meetings are open to the public. Specific times and locations will be available on the Governor’s Public schedule. Advisory group members are:

John Espy – for counties (Carbon County)

Kathy Lichtendal – for conservation (Park County)

Maxwell R. Ludington – for recreation (Teton County)

Mike Schmid – for the Game and Fish Commissioners (Lincoln County)

Dan Stanton – for sportsperson’s groups (Sweetwater County)

Marty Stearns – for mining (Sweetwater County)

Marissa Taylor – for agriculture (Uinta County)

Kevin Williams – for oil and gas (Sublette County)

(Governor’s Office-Michael Pearlman, 307-777-7437)