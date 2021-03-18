Governor Gordon orders flags to fly half-staff through March 22

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]
CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 18, 2021) — (Press release from Wyoming Governor’s Office)
Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 22.
The Presidential Proclamation follows:
“HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN THE
ATLANTA METROPOLITAN AREA
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless
acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta
Metropolitan area, by the authority vested in me as President
of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the
United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the
United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House
and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts
and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal
Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the
United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset,
March 22, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown
at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States
embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities
abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
eighteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord
two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the
United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.”