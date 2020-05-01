Governor Gordon provides update on CARE Act Funding for small businesses, unemployment

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke to media today about the reopening of some businesses and CARES Act Funding available to small businesses and the unemployed.

Gordon said that today is an “exciting day in Wyoming” for small businesses that have begun to reopen and do business.

Gordon highlighted three phases of the CARE Act Funding plan, which will provide $1.25 billion to small businesses and those who have been unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase one of the plan includes $575 million of funding, and will be used for:

Emergency response

Health preparedness

Business support

Unemployment

Evictions

Food banks

Phase two of the plan includes $300 million of funding, and will be used for:

Available reimbursement of COVID related expenses for CTCs (Counties, Towns, Cities) and special districts

Effective July 1, the same purposes outlined in phase one

Phase three of the program includes $375 million and is to be used for purposes in phases one and two, as well as a remainder for opportunities that may arise.

Gordon explained the importance of small businesses in Wyoming as well. Employers number over 20,000, creating over 250,000 jobs and over $3 billion in wages, equivalent to $370 million in sales tax revenue.

