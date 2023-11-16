Governor Gordon Pushes Back on EPA Rule that Sets Timelines for States to Implement Emissions Guidelines

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

[PRESS RELEASE]

November 16, 2023 — This week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its final rule, which sets timelines and processes for states and federal plans to implement emissions guidelines under Clean Air Act section 111(d), for how states are to develop plans required under the Clean Air Act for certain existing sources.

The final rule includes revisions to the timing requirement for state plan submittal, EPA’s action on state plan submissions, EPA’s promulgation of federal plans, the addition of regulatory flexibility to improve state plan processing, new requirements for meaningful engagement, and amended remaining useful life considerations when applying a less stringent standard. The final rule also amends the “standard of performance” definition and finalizes clarifications associated with CAA section 111(d) compliance flexibility to allow trading and averaging in state plans.

Governor Gordon issued the following statement in response to the rule: “Traditionally, states with primacy over air quality, such as Wyoming, have latitude in developing plans considering state-specific factors important to Wyoming’s citizens, including unwarranted costs. The EPA’s new federal rule, generally referred to as Section 111(d) Guidelines, significantly hinders Wyoming’s ability to administer its own state program.”

Governor Gordon continued, “This is yet another outrageous example of federal overreach that impedes our ability to administer our own air program,” Governor Gordon said. “When EPA proposed its emission guideline rule, our Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality commented that states should retain the existing 36 months needed for citizen and industry input to develop the state plan.”

“EPA ignored Wyoming and other states’ input and dictated 18 months was sufficient. EPA’s rule stacks the deck in favor of the EPA imposing their federal plans since states will now have significantly less time to develop plans and have meaningful input from citizens and industry,” Governor Gordon added. “Ironically, EPA found it necessary to provide itself more time to review state plans. Once more, the EPA shows insidious intent by telling the states DC knows best. The EPA’s “best” will end up needlessly raising costs for Wyoming, her citizens, and her industries,” said Gordon.

The EPA is giving states 18 months to develop plans under its general implementing regulations. However, the proposed existing source greenhouse gas power plant emissions guidelines would give states 24 months to develop state plans.

EPA requires states in their state plan submission or significant plan revisions to describe the efforts the state has undertaken to engage pertinent stakeholders meaningfully, what input they received from stakeholders, and how that input was used in their state plan.